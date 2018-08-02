Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (CBS) — Search crews will return to the Delaware River in Northampton County Friday morning to try to find a man who disappeared while canoeing.

Police say a family of three was canoeing on the river in Portland on Thursday afternoon when their boat capsized.

The mother and son made it to the shore, but the father went under and never resurfaced.

Rescuers spent several hours searching for him Thursday, but they still have not found him.