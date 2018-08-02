Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have announced the lineup for the third annual Philly Free Streets event.

Center City Water Main Break Repairs To Last Through Fall As Businesses Struggle

The exciting programming includes a beach on Broad Street.

Furthermore, there will be a wide variety of programming available for those who walk, run, play, bike, and explore the route.

“We know that Philly Free Streets brings together people from across our city. Data from past years show that residents of at least 42 zip codes in Philadelphia attended our 2016 and 2017 programs, and we hope to have an even bigger turnout this year on North Broad Street,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z To Have Private Meeting After ‘Made In America’ Controversy

Philly Free Streets will also feature a scavenger hunt, interactive activities, and prizes!

It takes place next Saturday, August 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on North Broad Street.

No cars will be allowed along the route during the event.