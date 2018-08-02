Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of local insurance company employees grabbed their gloves for a good cause on Thursday.

Thirty teams took part in an all-day charity softball tournament at Fairmount Park.

The event raised money for the non-profit Philadelphia Children’s Alliance.

“It raises money for us. It raises awareness of our work. And, um, there are hundreds of people that are involved with this today and that have gone way out of their way to make sure that it’s not just a fun day for them and a competitive day, but also a day to give back and to support Philadelphia’s kids,” says Chris Kirschner, the executive director of Philadelphia’s Children Alliance.

The alliance provides healing for victims of child sexual abuse.

The event raised $43,000.