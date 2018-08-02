Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group promoting healthy Chinese take-out is hosting a meeting for restaurants and partners participating in a project reducing the intake of salty food.

Prince Harry’s Old Audi RS6 On Sale On Autotrader For Nearly $100,000

The Philadelphia Healthy Chinese Take-out Initiative will host a community meeting on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1415 North Broad St. Demonstrations will take place during the event on how sodium impacts a person’s health and samples of lower-sodium dishes served by the restaurants.

“Few people recognize how important it is for everyone to reduce their intake of sodium,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. “It’s not easy for individuals to do that on their own, though. We are excited to see so many restaurants helping by cutting the sodium in the food they serve.”

The Philadelphia Healthy Chinese Take-out Initiative was launched in 2012 in an effort to reduce heart disease among high-risk groups by decreasing the amount of sodium in their Chinese take-out restaurant meals.

New Law Requires Some States To Display ‘In God We Trust’ At Schools

There are nearly 400 independently owned Chinese take-out restaurants in the city, which is three times more than the number of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants combined.