PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity will face a judge on Thursday.
Ari Goldstein is being formally arraigned. He faces charges including attempted rape and indecent assault.
A 19-year-old woman says Goldstein assaulted her during a frat party in February.
Goldstein denies those accusations.
Temple suspended the fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi earlier this year.