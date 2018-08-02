  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity will face a judge on Thursday.

Former Temple Fraternity President Ari Goldstein Ordered To Stand Trial On Sex Assault Charges 

Ari Goldstein is being formally arraigned. He faces charges including attempted rape and indecent assault.

A 19-year-old woman says Goldstein assaulted her during a frat party in February.

Goldstein denies those accusations.

Temple suspended the fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi earlier this year.

