  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is Saturday and the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company has partnered up with the Ronald McDonald House to sweeten up the day for some special people.

The partnership, announced Thursday, will make the delivery of free chocolate chip cookies to Ronald McDonald House (RMH) locations in both North and West Philadelphia.

Lineup Announced For Philly Free Streets Next Saturday

That won’t be the end of the sweet giveaway, though.

The cookie company will also treat those at the RMH living rooms on the cardiac and oncology floors of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and St. Christopher’s Hospital.

Meatless Meat Products Become Growing Trend In Food Industry

In celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Famous 4th street Cookie Company will also offer customers one free chocolate chip cookie while supplies last.

Each additional chocolate chip cookie purchased in the order will be discounted by $1 each.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s