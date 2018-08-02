Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is Saturday and the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company has partnered up with the Ronald McDonald House to sweeten up the day for some special people.

The partnership, announced Thursday, will make the delivery of free chocolate chip cookies to Ronald McDonald House (RMH) locations in both North and West Philadelphia.

That won’t be the end of the sweet giveaway, though.

The cookie company will also treat those at the RMH living rooms on the cardiac and oncology floors of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and St. Christopher’s Hospital.

In celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Famous 4th street Cookie Company will also offer customers one free chocolate chip cookie while supplies last.

Each additional chocolate chip cookie purchased in the order will be discounted by $1 each.