Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
(credit: Chris Davis)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BIG SKY, Montana (CBS Denver) — The happy couple at this wedding had to share the spotlight with one special guest who couldn’t seem to contain his enthusiasm.

New Law Requires Some States To Display ‘In God We Trust’ At Schools

Boone the yellow Labrador Retriever had his own celebration as Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway said their vows.

chris davis picture Dog Steals Spotlight By Photobombing Couples Wedding Vows

(credit: Chris Davis)

Photographer Chris Davis of Salt Lake City, Utah, captured the photo of Boone rolling in the grass by the couple’s feet, with his mouth wide open and his legs in the air.

Video Game Coaches Now For-Hire To Help Players Of All Ages Improve Their Skills

The couple was married in Big Sky, Montana, on Saturday, June 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s