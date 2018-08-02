  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the “Philadelphia Cares” initiative on Wednesday.

The program will provide help to survivors of homicide in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

A $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will lend comprehensive support to families and victims of homicide.

“Support from Philadelphia CARES will allow those who experience unthinkable tragedy and loss the ability to navigate the steps needed to heal and move through the justice system,” said Jennifer Storm, Victim Advocate for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The initiative hopes to achieve three major things: create and sustain agencies to provide services, train and deploy 12 homicide survivors as peer crisis responders, and provide a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week telephone service.

Furthermore, for up to 45 days after the homicide, the survivor/survivor family will receive support services.

