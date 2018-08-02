Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the “Philadelphia Cares” initiative on Wednesday.

The program will provide help to survivors of homicide in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

DA: Murder Charges Reduced In Fatal Rittenhouse Square Stabbing After Reviewing Video Of Incident

A $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will lend comprehensive support to families and victims of homicide.

DA Krasner: “Families and survivors of homicide endure nothing short of catastrophic damage to their lives when they lose a loved one, and to make matters worse, they often have to deal with law enforcement, the criminal justice system, and service providers alone." — Philadelphia DAO (@philadao) August 1, 2018

“Support from Philadelphia CARES will allow those who experience unthinkable tragedy and loss the ability to navigate the steps needed to heal and move through the justice system,” said Jennifer Storm, Victim Advocate for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Police: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Pit Bulls Inside Port Richmond Home

The initiative hopes to achieve three major things: create and sustain agencies to provide services, train and deploy 12 homicide survivors as peer crisis responders, and provide a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week telephone service.

Furthermore, for up to 45 days after the homicide, the survivor/survivor family will receive support services.