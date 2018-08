Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLADWYNE, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are working to retrieve a truck that went into the water in Gladwyne on Thursday afternoon.

Police and fire responders were dispatched to the 300 block of River Road, just after 1:30 p.m.

Montgomery County dispatchers say crews found the truck partially submerged in the water.

There are no reports of entrapment.