PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been one month since a water main break sent millions of gallons of water flooding into the streets of Center City and the area has still not recovered.

As officials continue to investigate exactly what caused the main break, some businesses are struggling to get back on their feet and others are slowing starting to open up their doors again.

The damage was more than business owners ever expected following the July 3 water main break near the 1300 block of Samson Street.

For Time Whiskey Bar and Tap Room, it wiped out all of the inventory and refrigeration systems.

“It’s not something that you ever plan for or think could happen to you, but it was definitely a disaster,” says Mackenzie Hilton, the executive chef at Time.

Construction crews have begun to replace the damaged infrastructure outside while inside, restaurant staff, many who suffered their own financial hardships, have been busy at work trying to reopen.

“They have mopped, dusted, mopped again, dusted again and we’re still in the process of cleaning up downstairs in the basement,” explains Hilton.

The time to reopen is finally here, but it isn’t the end of the journey for the businesses affected by the water main break.

Across the street, Kurt Darhower is feeling the strain.

“You can still see the mud there,” he tells Eyewitness News.

Darhower owns Salon Ricochet and even though it reopened two weeks after the flood, his business is physically and financially hanging on the edge due to the loss of virtually all walk-by customers.

“It’s nerve-wracking because I don’t know how long these businesses can last without walk-by traffic,” Darhower explains.

When asked if his business is in danger, Darhower answered, “I very well could be and that’s a scary thought. Very, very scary. My whole life is in this and it scares me a lot.”

Water department leaders were on site Thursday afternoon to examine the scene.

In the meantime, businesses will try to get the word out they’re open and try to make up for lost time.

“It might look like a construction zone outside but we promise there is awesome food, plenty of drinks,” said Kate Moroney Miller, the director of operations at Time.

The main repair contractor anticipates a notice to proceed new week said at the last update.

Work is expected to last through the fall.