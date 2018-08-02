Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bud Light is still celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. The beer company will be releasing limited edition “Philly Philly” commemorative packs.

Bud Light produced 20,418 of the commemorative packs, which corresponds to the date the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl – 2/4/2018.

Eagles Hold Back Carson Wentz For 3rd Straight Practice

The packs, which include a 25-ounce Bud Light aluminum bottle and two glasses etched with the legendary “Philly Special” play where quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass, will go on sale on Aug. 16, the day of the Eagles’ preseason game against the Patriots.

“It was a dream season for Philadelphia Eagles fans, and we’re excited to continue celebrating their championship as we prepare to kick-off a new season,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, said in a statement. “Eagles fans adopted our famous ‘Dilly Dilly’ phrase, transforming it into their own rallying cry, ‘Philly Philly,’ and we’re so excited to give them another reason to relive the epic win with the commemorative pack.”

During the Super Bowl parade, Bud Light gave out free beers thanks to a bet made with offensive lineman Lane Johnson during the preseason.

“I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody,” Johnson said last August.

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

Bud Light then jumped on board, tweeting, “Let’s make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?”

Charlie Manuel On 2008 World Series Win: ‘I Remember Just Like It Was Yesterday’

The commemorative packs will sell for $29.99 and be available in the Philadelphia area.