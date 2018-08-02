BREAKING:Police: Suspect In Triple Shooting That Left Allentown Teen Dead Turns Self In
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the Airbnb of cars and now it’s available in Philadelphia.

Getaround, a peer-to-peer car-sharing service, has officially launched in the city Thursday.

The new service is a bit different than other car-sharing companies like Zipcar.

It allows you to rent a car owned by your neighbors rather than companies.

The user never has to meet the owners and can access and unlock the car remotely through the app.

Getaround cars can be rented by the hour, day, or month.

