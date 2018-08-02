Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the Airbnb of cars and now it’s available in Philadelphia.

Crews Working To Retrieve Truck In Water In Gladwyne

Getaround, a peer-to-peer car-sharing service, has officially launched in the city Thursday.

The new service is a bit different than other car-sharing companies like Zipcar.

It’s official! Getaround is available in #Philly – you can now instantly rent and drive great cars shared by people nearby. Grab a car and hit the road – https://t.co/3pfGMo91tL pic.twitter.com/lZDThwoqCt — Getaround (@Getaround) August 2, 2018

It allows you to rent a car owned by your neighbors rather than companies.

Dance Instructor Tries To Jump Over Moving Car, Hospitalized Instead

The user never has to meet the owners and can access and unlock the car remotely through the app.

Getaround cars can be rented by the hour, day, or month.