PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A water main break in the Grays Ferry section of the city is causing a mess.

It happened on the 2500 block of Grays Ferry Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News was at the scene where large puddles of water could be seen on both sides of the street.

There is a barrier in front of the hole in the street.

It looks like there was some sort of construction done beforehand.