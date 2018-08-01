Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that a toddler and an adult were attacked by pit bulls in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

Sources say police were called to the 3100 block of Agate Street around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a child and adult being bit by dogs. When police arrived, they saw a toddler being mauled and an adult being attacked.

Sources tell CBS3 that officers opened fire, hitting three dogs.

The child is in critical condition and being transported to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The adult’s condition is not known.

Police are investigating the incident.