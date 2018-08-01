BREAKING:Toddler, Adult Hospitalized Following Dog Attack In Port Richmond, Sources Say
Filed Under:Dog Attack, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that a toddler and an adult were attacked by pit bulls in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

Sources say police were called to the 3100 block of Agate Street around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a child and adult being bit by dogs. When police arrived, they saw a toddler being mauled and an adult being attacked.

Sources tell CBS3 that officers opened fire, hitting three dogs.

The child is in critical condition and being transported to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The adult’s condition is not known.

Police are investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s