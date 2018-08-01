TRAFFIC ALERT:Serious Accident Involving Motorcycle Blocks I-476 Northbound Lanes
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A serious accident involving a motorcycle has blocked all lanes on I-476 northbound in Plymouth Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly around 3 p.m. on the Blue Route northbound, just after the I-76 Schuylkill Expressway exit.

Blue Route motorcycle accident

(credit: CBS3)

The I-76 Schuylkill Expressway westbound ramp to the northbound Blue Route is currently closed due to the accident.

There is no word on extent of injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

