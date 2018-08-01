PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have named a second suspect in connection with the attempted sexual assault of an 82-year-old woman last month.

Police say 23-year-old Darius Johnson, of East Lansdowne, and 30-year-old Raheem White broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman on the 6000 block of Sansom Street on July 19 around 8 p.m.

According to authorities, the two suspects wore towels over their heads and attempted to sexually assault the woman before taking several items from her home.

JUST IN: @PhillyPolice searching for Raheem White, 30, last of 1900 block of Carter Road in Folcroft, PA, in connection w/ home invasion robbery of an 82y/o woman July 19 in Cobbs Creek. His alleged accomplice, Darius Johnson, 23, already in custody. SVU: 215-685-3251 or dial 911 pic.twitter.com/yycwhOoyhf — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 1, 2018

Johnson was arrested in Folcroft on Monday. He has been charged with attempted rape, burglary, robbery and other related charges.

Police say they are still searching for White.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raheem White is asked to contact police at 215-685-3251