SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer in Shamong Township, New Jersey has closed a portion of Route 206.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the highway, between Aston Road and Tuckerton Road, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene show water bottles spilled all over the road.

Both southbound and northbound lanes are closed while the scene is cleared.

No injuries have been reported.