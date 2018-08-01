Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The subscription service MoviePass says it is hiking its monthly payment by 50-percent.

The monthly payment will rise from $10 to $15.

MoviePass allows people to pay a monthly fee to see up to one movie per day in theaters.

Over the last several days, we’ve begun making changes to our service that will help us continue to offer our members a high-value, low-cost, in-theater movie experience. Read the full letter to our community from CEO Mitch Lowe for more information: https://t.co/avntgfdm4n — MoviePass (@MoviePass) August 1, 2018

Three million users take advantage of its service, but the company is struggling.

Last week the MoviePass app shut down when the company ran out of money.

It was back up after a day, but the company announced it will no longer offer tickets for major releases.

The company that owns MoviePass has seen its stock drop below a dollar, and it’s in danger of getting booted off the NASDAQ exchange.