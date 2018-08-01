Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (CBS/AP) — A set of twins in Michigan is marrying another set of twins!

Nick and Zack Lewan are marrying Kassie and Krissie Bavier.

Nick and Cassie met in school, and Nick told his brother to look up Cassie’s sister on Facebook.

Then, they started exchanging messages.

They all went on their first dates together.

Later, they would even get engaged on another double date.

The couples are getting married in separate ceremonies this weekend, but they’ll share a wedding reception Saturday night.

The couples plan to move in together into a two-bedroom apartment in Fenton.

