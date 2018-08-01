Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia district attorney has dropped the first-degree murder charge for the suspect in the fatal Rittenhouse Square stabbing of a Philadelphia real estate developer. Michael White, 20, is now being charged with third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 12 stabbing death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.

Investigators say the pair got into some type of physical argument around 11 p.m. near Chancellor and 17th Streets last month.

Police say Schellenger was riding with two others in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation ensued with White. Police say White pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Schellenger.

BREAKING: DA’s Office won’t comment, but sources in office confirm Michael White’s Prelim hearing will be continued, 1st degree murder charge will be dropped, DA to still pursue 3rd deg and voluntary manslaughter, change opens up to possible bail tomorrow. — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) July 31, 2018

The family says White, who was on a bicycle, was acting in self-defense and the first-degree murder charges should be dismissed.

Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White’s family, says White kept a knife in his backpack for protection because he delivered food late into the night.

Bail has been set at $150,000 and White will be placed under house arrest if he is able to make bail.

White’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 30. It will be decided then whether to proceed with one or both charges.