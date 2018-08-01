Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A woman in Atlantic City was arrested after police say she left two young kids unattended in a car.

Atlantic City police say a 6-year-old child was found wandering a garage at the Ocean Resort Casino Tuesday at 3 p.m. That’s when officers were called to the area and found the child’s sibling inside a car at the garage. That child is believed to be less than 1-year-old.

Police say the children’s babysitter, 23-year-old Shaun Saunders, left the two kids unattended while she completed employment paperwork for the resort.

Saunders was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance