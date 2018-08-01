BREAKING:District Attorney Reduces Murder Charges In Fatal Rittenhouse Square Stabbing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Beer remains the drink of choice for most Americans, according to a new poll by Gallup.

Four in 10 alcohol drinkers say they most often drink beer. That’s about 42 percent of people who drink alcohol in the U.S.

Gallup says the majority of beer drinkers are men, with about 62 percent choosing beer. The poll also found less-educated and middle-income Americans also tend to choose beer.

Out of those polled, 30 percent said they prefer wine and 26 percent prefer liquor.

Beer has typically been the preferred alcoholic beverage, said Gallup.

