WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A suspect is behind bars after being accused of attacking a pastor with several objects, including a wine bottle.

It happened Monday around 2 p.m. at Resurrection Parish in Pike Creek.

Police say workers heard a struggle and found the suspect — identified as 25-year-old Joshua August — punching and kicking 74-year-old William Graney.

Church employees say they tried to grab August off of the pastor, but they were pushed away as August allegedly went into another room and grabbed the wine bottle and compressed air can.

Police say August then struck Graney with the wine bottle, poured it on him and then sprayed compressed air in his mouth.

August’s alleged assault on the pastor was able to end when church employees say they lured him out of the church with a promise of money and a ride.

However, when August walked out of the church’s main front door, the employees were able to slam and lock it, and then call police.

August was arrested outside the church after allegedly breaking the front door.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

August has been charged with felony assault, as well as resisting arrest.

Graney is in stable condition.