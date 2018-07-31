  • CBS 3On Air

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A Wilmington pastor is recovering after a brutal assault inside of a church.

It happened Monday around 2 p.m. at Resurrection Parish in Pike Creek.

Police say workers heard a struggle and found the suspect punching and kicking the pastor.

The suspect struck the victim with a bottle of wine, poured it on him and then sprayed compressed air in his mouth.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

The pastor is in stable condition.

