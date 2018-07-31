Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major change is coming to public transit in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Starting on Aug. 1, SEPTA will stop selling paper transfers for most of its buses, subways and trolleys.

Instead, customers are being urged to use its key cards. The cards have now been around for more than two years to help SEPTA modernize.

Having the transfer saves a rider from paying double the fare when a trip requires traveling two routes. Riders can also put their weekly and monthly passes on the keycards.

SEPTA says most of its customers–more than 70 percent–use the cards. The transit system wants that number to be closer to 100 percent.

SEPTA keycards cost $4.95 but if you register your key card within 30 days of buying it then that money is used towards your fare balance.

Why register?

If you lose it and have cash loaded on it, SEPTA will be able to replace it for you.

