HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A homeowner in South Jersey was surprised by an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Tuesday.

Police officers responded to a home in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County for a deer in a pool.

Officers found the deer doing the doggy paddle, or would it be the “deer paddle” in a pool on Skip Morgan Drive.

No word on how long the deer was swimming, but once rescued, officers were happy to report that it ran back into the woods.

