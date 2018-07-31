Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On the eve of a preliminary hearing, a family is holding a prayer vigil for a college student accused of stabbing a real estate developer to death in Rittenhouse Square earlier this month as sources tell CBS3 the suspect’s first-degree murder charge will be dropped.

Michael White, 20, was arrested on murder charges in the stabbing death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger on July 12.

Investigators say the pair got into some type of physical argument around 11 p.m. near Chancellor and 17th Streets.

Police say Schellenger was riding with two others in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation ensued with White. Police say he pulled knife from his backpack and stabbed Schellenger.

BREAKING: DA’s Office won’t comment, but sources in office confirm Michael White’s Prelim hearing will be continued, 1st degree murder charge will be dropped, DA to still pursue 3rd deg and voluntary manslaughter, change opens up to possible bail tomorrow. — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) July 31, 2018

The family says White, who was on a bicycle, was acting in self-defense and the first-degree murder charges should be dismissed.

Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White’s family, says White kept a knife in his backpack for protection because he delivered food late into the night.

CBS3 reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment on Tuesday ahead of the hearing but they declined. However, sources in the district attorney’s office tell CBS3 that the first-degree murder charge will likely be withdrawn. Sources also say District Attorney Larry Krasner will still pursue third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Due to the possibility of the first-degree murder charge being withdrawn, the judge may discuss the possibility of bail during Wednesday’s hearing.