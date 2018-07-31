Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new summer treat has taken float inside Philly’s historic Reading Terminal Market.

An all-Philly root beer float is now being whipped up by employees at Bassetts Ice Cream.

It features Bassetts vanilla ice cream, Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer, and a dollop of root beer drizzle.

Philadelphia City Councilman Al Taubenberger is credited with inspiring the sweet creation.