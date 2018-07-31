Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new summer treat has taken float inside Philly’s historic Reading Terminal Market.

An all-Philly root beer float is now being whipped up by employees at Bassetts Ice Cream.

Donkey’s Place Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Ceremony At City Hall 

It features Bassetts vanilla ice cream, Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer, and a dollop of root beer drizzle.

Philadelphia City Councilman Al Taubenberger is credited with inspiring the sweet creation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s