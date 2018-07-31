Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested after a woman was gunned down inside a van packed with children in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia in February.

Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Timothy Barnes has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons.

Investigators say the van was packed with three 23-year old women and three children when it was ambushed in the 5700 block of Broad Street before crashing on the 5800 block of Old York Road on the night of Feb. 21.

Timmons was shot in the head and killed and an adult passenger was injured after the vehicle crashed into a building.

Derrick Timmons says his niece was simply on the way to get some gas when she was killed. He believes simply caught in a deadly crossfire.

“I hope they turn themselves in. They don’t realize. There were three children in the car as well and you’re firing indiscriminately. Bullets don’t have no names on it. Anyone could have got hurt in that car, and, unfortunately, my niece lost her life in this situation,” said Timmons back in February.

Police say two other women and the three children were injured in the crash but were not struck by any bullets.