BREAKING:Suspect Arrested In Attempted Sexual Assault Of 82-Year-Old Woman, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a suspect who attempted to sexually assault an elderly woman after breaking inside her Cobbs Creek home earlier this month has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Darius Johnson, of East Lansdowne, and another suspect broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman on the 6000 block of Sansom Street on July 19 around 8 p.m.

darius johnson mugshot Police: Suspect Arrested In Attempted Sexual Assault Of 82 Year Old Woman

According to authorities, the two suspects wore towels over their heads and attempted to sexually assault the woman before taking several items from her home.

Johnson was arrested on the 1900 block of Carter Road in Folcroft on Monday.

He has been charged with attempted rape, burglary, robbery and other related charges.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

