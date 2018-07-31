Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank and leading police on chase on Monday.

Police say two armed men robbed a bank in Penns Grove, Salem County, just before 5 p.m.

They ran away, while a third suspect sped off in a Dodge.

Officers tried to stop the driver of the dodge at the J & J Car Wash, where police say the driver tried to run an officer over.

The officer shot the suspect. No word on their condition.

Officers arrested all three suspects.