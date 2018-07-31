BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: Wilson Ramos #40 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 22, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have acquired All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays hours before the MLB Trade deadline.

Ramos, 30, has previously played for the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals before joining the Rays.

CBS3 has learned the Rays will be getting a player from the Phillies to be named later, or cash, in exchange for Ramos.

