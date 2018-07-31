Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new survey finds parents face a dilemma when it comes to back-to-school shopping, saving either time or money.

The parents questioned say they spend about $322 per child on back to school supplies.

That number goes up almost $100 when the kids come along.

But, 70 percent of those parents say they’re more efficient when they shop with their children and that back to school shopping takes less time.