PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Occupy ICE protesters continue to demonstrate outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall on Tuesday morning.

Occupy Philadelphia said the city evicted the Occupy ICE and Homeless Against Stop and Frisk encampment at 9 a.m.

“Let’s show some solidarity. They need people to show up and support and help people as they are displaced once again. Let’s build this community and keep fighting,” Occupy Philadelphia posted to Facebook.

Last week, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city would not renew its data-sharing information agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The agreement allows ICE agents to access the Philadelphia Police Department’s Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System.

The PARS agreement expires on Aug. 31.