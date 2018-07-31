Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) – Some vineyards across Long Island, New York may have just started a trend.

The wineries are banning bachelorette parties from celebrating at their establishments. Now, others are considering it, too.

Vineyard owners claim rowdy bachelorettes and their entourages are creating havoc. They say the loud groups tend to turn their quaint atmospheres into carnivals.

“This is such a beautiful little piece of heaven, so you don’t want girls with tiaras on their heads running around with those fake white veils,” said one woman.

Others add they have a responsibility to keep everyone safe.

“I think you should be allowed to choose who comes into your establishment, you don’t need a lot of drunk and disorderly people ruining the times of others,” said a man.

Most people said the ban made sense.

“My best friend is the life of the party, she’s not going to come this where she can’t scream and yell,” said another woman.

Other wineries agree, saying bachelorette parties are a growing problem.