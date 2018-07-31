Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays hours before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.

Loup, 30, has made 50 relief appearances for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 4.54 ERA and striking out 42.

OFFICIAL: #Phillies have acquired LHP Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Jacob Waguespack. pic.twitter.com/xDnsOzR5xx — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2018

The Phillies traded right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack in exchange for Loup. Waguespack, 24, was originally signed by the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2015.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Phillies have designated infielder Trevor Plouffee for assignment.