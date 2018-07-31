Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A New Jersey man who was recently charged with murdering his female roommate has been arrested for the cold case murder of his former girlfriend at their Vineland home in 2011.

Authorities charged Daniel Brennan, 33, with first-degree murder on July 31. Officials say the charges stem from the December 31, 2011 homicide of 24-year-old Courtney Allen.

The murder allegedly happened at the couple’s residence on the 200 block of East Walnut Road in Vineland.

Last week, Brennan was arrested and charged for the homicide of 31-year-old Leeann Foltrauer.

Pitman police found Foltrauer’s body inside a Boulevard Avenue residence while conducting a well-being check.

An autopsy determined that Foltrauer’s death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head.