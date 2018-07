Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a row home in Delaware County.

The fast-moving flames ripped through a home on the 500 block of Norris Street in Chester, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews quickly rescued an elderly woman and a man from the home.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement.