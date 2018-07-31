BREAKING:Suspect Arrested In Attempted Sexual Assault Of 82-Year-Old Woman, Police Say
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) – A judge known for unique sentences has ordered a man who knocked over a port-a-potty to clean manure out of animal pens at a county fairgrounds in Ohio.

Judge Michael Cicconetti recently suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bayley Toth, who pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief, in favor of the creative punishment of cleaning up waste from animals at Lake County’s fairgrounds.

The Municipal Court judge compared Toth’s actions to those of an animal, saying “you act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals.”

Authorities say the Painesville man spent a night with friends knocking over objects, including a port-a-potty, at a park.

Court officials say Toth defended himself in the case. No public phone listing could be found for him.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

