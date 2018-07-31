Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of breaking a librarian’s back during a robbery at a Darby Borough library has been arrested. Police say they have arrested 40-year-old Terrell Carter.

The homeless man is accused of robbing the Darby Free Library and attacking a 60-year-old librarian on July 11.

“To take her and throw her on the ground and drag her down the steps at 60 years old and break her back, that she’s probably going to go through another year or two years of therapy so she can walk again,” said Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe.

Darby Borough Police are holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

Police described Carter as a violent predator who preys on the elderly, targeting libraries, using their computers to fuel an online gambling addiction.

“He’s a predator, he’s a monster,” Smythe previously said.

“He preys on the elderly who cannot stand up for themselves,” he continued.

Carter is being held at the Darby Borough Police station.