PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pint-sized swimmer who’s just 10-years-old has made a huge accomplishment.

At a competition in California, he broke a record belonging to Olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps.

They’re calling this kid “Superman,” the same nickname given to Phelps years ago.

It’s not only because he’s a great swimmer, his real name is Clark Kent.

He recently beat a record held by Phelps since 1995.

“It was the 100-meter butterfly, and I broke Michael Phelps record of 1:10:48, I won a time of 1:09:38,” said Kent.

Even more impressive about all this, Clark has only been swimming competitively for four years.