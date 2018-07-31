Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Allentown are issuing a warning after a rabid skunk that came in contact with dogs was captured on Monday.

Allentown Animal Control snagged the skunk on the 1600 block of East Greenleaf Street. The rabid animal came in contact with two dogs in the area and now they may now be subjected to a six-month quarantine based upon their vaccination status and state Agriculture Department protocols.

New Jersey Officials Issue Warning After Woman Brings Home Possible Rabies-Infected Bat

Officials say pet owners should feed their animals inside, clean up under bird feeders, cover trash and recycling cans and fill-in any holes around sheds to prevent den sites.

“Residents are also advised not to entice any strange or wild animals to come near them. Residents should refrain from petting, touching or feeding stray or wild animals. Parents should supervise young children when outdoors and reinforce with older children not to pet strays,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Wilmington Pastor Doused In Wine, Beaten With Bottle, Say Police

Officials are reminding residents that if they may have been bitten or scratched by a stray animal that they should seek medical attention immediately as rabies is almost always a fatal disease.