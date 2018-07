Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — A one-vehicle crash has closed off an intersection on Route 130 in Burlington County on Tuesday.

Police responded to the accident at Route 130 and Jones Street around 11 a.m.

Police say multiple people were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

The intersection has been closed off and police are diverting traffic around the area.

It’s not known how long the intersection will be closed or what caused the crash.