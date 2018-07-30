  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)According to a new Wallet Hub study New Jersey has the second best school system in America.

The Garden State finished second in reading test scores and dropout rate.

It finished third in math test scores and fourth in pupil-teacher ratio.

Jersey finished just behind Massachusetts.

While Delaware and Pennsylvania ranked 19th and 28th respectively.

FULL LIST: 2018’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems

 

