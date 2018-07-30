Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Premo Brand and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss sandwiches have been recalled in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, due to listeria concerns.

Lipari Foods, LLC issued a voluntary recall of the sandwiches produced by sister company JLM due to potential listeria contamination.

The products were produced on July 17 and were shipped on July 19 to food and retail stores in Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Contamination concerns were raised after JLM conducted routine environmental monitoring and product testing returned positive test results for potential listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have yet to be reported in connection to the sandwiches.