PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia police officers were rushed to the hospital after authorities say they were exposed to an unknown substance on Monday night.

The exposure happened during a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. at 30th and Diamond Streets in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say both officers were transported to Temple Hospital. The officers are expected to be released overnight.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

