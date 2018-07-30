Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rumors are true! For a limited time, Panera Bread locations in the Philadelphia area will be testing a double bread bowl.

The double bread bowl will be available at 32 Philadelphia cafes from August 5 to August 31.

Representatives say the double bread bowl is, “Ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker.”

The new menu item can include any two of Panera’s signature soups or Mac and Cheese.