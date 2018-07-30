Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A veteran in central Pennsylvania is getting help from his neighbors after floodwaters destroyed the first floor of his home. This is the fourth time flooding has hit Bill Gaudette’s home in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

The 80-year-old vet served in Vietnam and completed three tours.

During last week’s torrential rains, he took in at least 6 feet of water.

Neighbor Stacy Orth described just how bad the damage was.

“We opened the cabinets and the dishes were actually, as we were moving them, were filled with water and there were mosquitoes,” said Orth. “His entire first floor is down to the studs.”

“Without family and friends you can’t do this. I’m very fortunate. My family has been here now for a couple days, a lot of friends have come in,” said Gaudette. “This one I can recover from, but I think this is the last one.”

Neighbors are helping Gaudette clean what’s left of his home. They also set up a GoFundMe page to help him rebuild.