PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The medical examiner’s office is investigating suspicious remains that were found in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of Mercy Street around 1:45 p.m. after the remains were discovered.

Police say the medical examiner has taken over the investigation and will determine if the remains are human or not.

