PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a 47-year-old man was shot in an apparent road rage incident in the Lawncrest section of the city.

Police say it happened on the 800 block of Passmore Street just after 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim was shot once in the leg and transported to an area hospital. Officials say he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.